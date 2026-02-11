Houston weather: Warmer temps before wet Valentine's weekend

The Brief Drought Conditions Persist With Extreme Drought For Some Spring-like warmth continues through the end of the week Weekend outlook: Rain chances increase Saturday (Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras events)



Rain chances increase Saturday as the next system approaches.

Drought relief needed

Even with a few showers today, drought conditions are still getting worse for much of the area.

Houston remains in a severe drought with extreme drought for places like Shepherd and Brenham.

Some help with our worsening drought is expected from our next storm system this weekend.

Spring-like through Friday

The overall pattern stays warm and humid through the end of the work week. Afternoon highs continue running above normal, giving Southeast Texas an early taste of spring.

Expect more clouds than sun at times, but temperatures remain the headline.

Weekend: Watch Saturday rain chances

Rain chances increase Saturday as the next system approaches. Widespread showers and thunderstorms could impact outdoor Valentine’s Day plans and Mardi Gras events.

We’ll fine-tune timing and coverage as we get closer. But at this point, it's looking like a high likelihood of rain and storms impacting your plans Saturday.

Showers look more likely during the morning and afternoon, with thunderstorm chances increasing Saturday evening through Saturday night.

Please keep checking back for more updates on the timing and stay weather aware and alert through the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼