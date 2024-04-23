A 16-year-old suspect has been apprehended and charged in connection with the shooting incident involving a pastor near the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Pastor Thomas Wilson was robbed and shot twice while leaving the rodeo. Charges have been filed against a teenage boy who has been apprehended and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. The suspect's identity has not been released due to juvenile privacy laws.

The incident unfolded on March 13 at approximately 11:05 p.m. when Pastor Wilson was attacked while walking to his car parked near Interchange Drive. The victim, aged 61, sustained gunshot wounds during a confrontation with the suspect, who demanded his property before opening fire.

The swift response by HPD Robbery Division detectives led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the juvenile suspect on April 16. He now faces charges for his role in the robbery and shooting of Pastor Wilson.



