The Brief Go Texan Day is on Friday, Feb. 28. The annual Go Texan Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. You can dress up in Western wear to celebrate.



Are you ready for the rodeo? Put on your cowboy hat and your boots because Go Texan Day is on Friday.

The annual Go Texan Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

How do you celebrate Go Texan Day?

What you can do:

On Go Texan Day, Houstonians dress up in traditional Western attire as a way to celebrate the state's rich Western heritage. People wear cowboy hats, boots, jeans and other Western clothing.

Schools and businesses that have special Go Texan Day celebrations can enter the Go Texans Day contest. Click here for details.

You can also attend Rodeo Roundup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Houston City Hall. There will be free chopped barbecue sandwiches, live music, photos with a Texas Longhorn steer and more.

The backstory:

The event is not only a fun way for Texans to showcase their Western pride but also serves as a prelude to the festivities and events that take place during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

What else is happening on Go Texan Day?

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

On Friday, thousands of trail riders will be arriving in Houston at Memorial Park ahead of the Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade on Saturday. The 11 trail rides are coming from cities across Southeast Texas and beyond, traveling more than 1,000 miles combined.

MORE: Guide to Houston trail rides

The World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest also continues on Friday with more than 250 teams competing. Most of the team tents are by invitation only, but there are several public venues open. The cookoff began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

MORE: World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest guide

When is the Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade?

The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Organizers say the best places to see the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

MORE: Houston rodeo parade guide

When does the Houston rodeo start?

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

Dig deeper: