Rodeo season has returned to Houston, which means it's time for the 2025 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

Big picture view:

More than 250 teams compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden Stage, presented by Miller Lite, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus, the Carnival, presented by First Community, is open for wild rides and fun games.

The Garden Stage features some of the best up-and-coming and established artists in Texas country. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon also features live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary BBQ plate.

Dates & hours:

February 27 - March 1, 2025

Thursday, Feb. 27: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 1: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Houston rodeo cookoff tickets

Prices: Tickets for one night cost as follows:

Adult (13 & Over): $26

Child (3-12): $10

Age two & under: Free

What's included:

Concerts at The Garden Stage

Admission to Carnival (NOT valid for rides or games)

Admission to Saloon & Chuckwagon

Complimentary sliced brisket, beans, and chips

Starting at 9 p.m. each night, the Bud Light Plaza Gate is cashless.

Dig deeper:

To purchase tickets or get more information, click here.

Where to park

For more information on parking for the event, click here.

What is included in admission?

With a Bar-B-Que Contest ticket, visitors may enjoy The Garden Stage, presented by Miller Lite, which presents some of the best names in Texas country music. The Garden Stage is located in the center of the contest grounds.

A delicious complimentary BBQ plate awaits guests at The Chuckwagon, and next door, visitors can enjoy the Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon, which features live and DJ music. At the saloon, you can find an outdoor patio area.

The Carnival, presented by First Community, is available for people to enjoy throughout the day and night. Rides and games cost extra.

Can I get into the tents?

Most team tents are invitation only.

Houston rodeo cookoff map

Click here to view on mobile device.

Garden Stage Entertainment

Thursday, February 27

6:15 p.m. - DJ DU

7:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. - Tyler Halverson

9:15 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. - Mike Ryan

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. - DJ DU

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Annie Bosko

7:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. - Kevin Fowler

9:15 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. - Randall King

Saturday, March 1

11:30 a.m.: DJ DU

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Trent Cowie

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Gunnar Latham

4 p.m.– 5:30 p.m.: Don Louis

7:45 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: Redferrin

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Roger Creager