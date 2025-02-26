The Brief The Downtown Rodeo Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, following the Rodeo Run. Spectators can see floats, marching bands and thousands on horseback take to the streets of Downtown Houston. The event ushers in the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.



A parade will take to Downtown Houston on Saturday to usher in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Floats, marching bands and thousands on horseback will wind down the streets as spectators line the route for this annual tradition.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to attend.

How to watch the Downtown Rodeo Parade

The parade is free to attend. Spectators can find a spot along the parade route.

If you can't make it out in person, FOX 26 will livestream the event. You can watch at fox26houston.com/live and on the FOX Local app for your smart TV and phone.

Parade route & start time

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Bagby and Walker. It travels down Walker, turns right on Travis, turns right at Bell, right on Louisiana, left on Lamar, and ends at Lamar and Bagby.

Organizers say the best places to see the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

Click here for the map.

Where to park

Public garages in the area offer paid parking. Click here to see a map of parking options and reserve a spot.

Street closures

Allow extra time to navigate street closures. Roads will shut down hours before the parade because the Rodeo Run precedes the event.

2025 Grand Marshals

U.S. Army Commanding General James E. Rainey, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James P. Waters, and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General James A. Ryans II will serve as Grand Marshals of the parade this year.

The three military branches are celebrating 250 years of service this year.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

