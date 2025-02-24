The Brief More than 2,000 trail riders on horseback and in carriages are making their way to Memorial Park in Houston. They are part of 11 trail rides that begin across Southeast Texas. They will ride in the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday.



Trail riders are on their way to Houston, ushering in the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season.

Eleven trail rides will converge at Memorial Park in Houston this week and ride in the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

What are the trail rides?

The backstory:

Every year leading up to the rodeo, riders on horseback and in carriages make their way to Houston, their journeys spanning dozens of miles and multiple days.

Trail riders come from diverse backgrounds and span all ages. Some trail riders have multiple generations.

By the numbers:

According to the rodeo, the first trail ride began with four men in 1952 who traveled on horseback from Brenham to raise awareness of the event. Since then, the annual tradition has grown to more than 2,000 trail riders traveling from cities around Southeast Texas.

The trail rides cover about 1,300 miles combined.

The Mission Trail Ride is the longest. It begins in Goliad and covers 206 miles.

Salt Grass Trail Ride is the oldest trail ride, beginning in 1952. It has grown to 1,200 riders.

Mission Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Goliad, Texas, spanning 206 miles with more than 125 riders and 10 wagons.

Northeastern Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Cheeks, Texas, and covers 110 miles with 55 riders and five wagons.

Prairie View Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Hempstead, Texas, covering 80 miles with 300 riders and nine wagons.

Salt Grass Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Cat Spring, Texas, covering 105 miles with 1,200 riders and 22 wagons.

Sam Houston Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Montgomery, Texas, traveling 70 miles with 50–75 riders and five wagons.

Southwest Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Rosenberg, Texas, covering 120 miles with 294 riders and six wagons.

Southwestern Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in West Columbia, Texas, traveling 97 miles with 250 riders, and 11 wagons with three guest wagons.

Texas Cattlemen’s Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Plantersville, Texas, traveling 60 miles with 35 riders and three wagons.

Texas Independence Trail Ride

This trail ride starts in Hitchcock, Texas, traveling 75 miles with 75–200 riders and 14 wagons.

The Spanish Trail Ride

This trail ride starts in Shepherd, Texas, spanning 109 miles with 125 riders and nine wagons.

Valley Lodge Trail Ride

This trail ride begins in Brookshire, Texas, covering 75 miles with 75 riders and four wagons.

