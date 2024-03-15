Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:54 PM CDT until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 1:37 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:08 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:29 PM CDT until FRI 8:30 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:54 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:50 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:52 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:56 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston rodeo carnival closed due to severe weather

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
HOUSTON - The carnival at the Houston Rodeo is closed due to severe weather.

The gates to NRG Stadium for the rodeo and Jonas Brothers concerts will start on time at 6:45 pm as scheduled.

The carnival will be re-opened once the weather clears.

The rodeo will continue to monitor the weather and will provide more updates as it becomes available. 