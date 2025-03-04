Grab your hat and dust off your boots! The 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is here.

We have everything you need to know before heading out.

When is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins March 4 and runs through March 23. The Houston tradition features rodeo and livestock events, a carnival, creative foods, live music, family-friendly fun and more.

The grounds open daily at 8 a.m., but some attractions don't open until later in the day.

Who is performing on the RodeoHouston Star Stage? Concert lineup

Following rodeo events in NRG Stadium each night, a performer will take to the star stage. Here's the lineup:

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 5: Riley Green

March 6: AJR

March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza

March 8: Bailey Zimmerman

March 9: Carin León

March 10: Brad Paisley

March 11: Zach Top

March 12: Lauren Daigle

March 13: Jon Pardi

March 14: Journey

March 15: Warren Zeiders

March 16: Grupo Frontera

March 17: Charley Crockett

March 18: Post Malone

March 19: Old Dominion

March 20: Cody Jinks

March 21: Parker McCollum

March 22: Brooks & Dunn

March 23: Luke Bryan

How much are Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets?

Certain tickets have different access, so here's everything you need to know when it comes to admission.

Grounds admission tickets

If you purchase a grounds ticket, you will only have access to NRG Park, NRG Arena, and NRG Center for the Carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows. This ticket will not allow you admission to see RODEOHOUSTON or the concert performance.

The cost of ground tickets is $21 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Carnival rides are an additional cost.

Ticket sales onsite end at 9 p.m. daily and at 8:30 p.m. for online sales daily during the event.

Rodeo and concert tickets

Tickets for the nightly RODEOHOUSTON events and concert on the Star Stage in NRG Stadium will also give you admission to the carnival, shopping, livestock shows and horse shows! The price of these tickets starts at $25.

Carnival tickets and hours

Admission to the carnival is included with the purchase of an NRG Park Admission ticket or a rodeo and concert ticket. Carnival tickets are valid for both rides and games and can be purchased at the carnival for $1.25 each. More than half the rides and games are five tickets or less and require multiple. All-you-can-ride wristbands are not available.

What time does the Midway open?

Tuesday, March 4: 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 5: 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 6: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 7: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 8: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 9: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, March 10: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, March 11: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 13: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 14: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 15: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 16: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, March 17: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, March 18: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 19: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 20: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 21: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 22: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 23: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Houston rodeo parking

There are paid parking lots within walking distance of NRG Park. They also have tram service available to take you to the rodeo grounds.

There are also satellite lots that allow visitors to take a shuttle to the rodeo.

Do I need a clear bag? What can I take into NRG Park?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo does not require guests to have a clear bag. Small purses and backpacks for personal items are allowed on the event grounds and in NRG Stadium.

There are some things you cannot take onto the grounds, including guns, fireworks and pets.

Discount days and deals

On the first and third Wednesday of the Houston rodeo, it's Free Family Wednesday, which means seniors, 60 and over, and children, 12 and under will get free admission to NRG Park until noon.

Community Day on March 12 will have discounts for guests. All attendees will get free admission to NRG Park until noon.

