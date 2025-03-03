The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is jam-packed with live music performances. The concerts on the Star Stage following RodeoHouston events require a ticket. There are some free live music stages throughout the rodeo grounds that are included with admission.



It isn't the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without live music!

Here's a look at the Star Stage entertainment lineup, how to get tickets and where to catch some free performances.

When is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from March 4 through March 23 this year.

RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage

Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.

The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 5: Riley Green

March 6: AJR

March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza

March 8: Bailey Zimmerman

March 9: Carin León

March 10: Brad Paisley

March 11: Zach Top

March 12: Lauren Daigle

March 13: Jon Pardi

March 14: Journey

March 15: Warren Zeiders

March 16: Grupo Frontera

March 17: Charley Crockett

March 18: Post Malone

March 19: Old Dominion

March 20: Cody Jinks

March 21: Parker McCollum

March 22: Brooks & Dunn

March 23: Luke Bryan

RodeoHouston concert start times

FILE PHOTO. Post Malone at Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Rodeo events take to NRG Stadium first. After the final event, the Star Stage is set for the nightly concert.

Weekday concerts

NRG Stadium opens at 6 p.m.

Rodeo begins at 6:45 p.m.

Concert begins around 9 p.m.

Weekend concerts

NRG Stadium opens at 2 p.m.

Rodeo begins at 2:45 p.m.

Concert begins around 5 p.m.

How to get RodeoHouston tickets

Tickets for the rodeo and concerts went on sale in January. Some concerts sold out quickly.

What you can do:

Purchase tickets at rodeohouston.com/tickets

How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.

Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180

Upper Level: $25 or $38

Loge Level: $46

Club Level: $67 or $72

Field Level: $62

Action Seats: $170

Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412

Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.

Where to catch live music for free

There are several venues throughout the event grounds that are open to the public and have live music.

Do I need a clear bag? What can I bring?

While the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo doesn't require clear backpacks or purses, there are some items that you cannot bring in. Additionally, some items that are allowed on the event grounds aren't allowed inside NRG Stadium.

Click here to see the breakdown.