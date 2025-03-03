Houston rodeo 2025: Concert lineup, how to get tickets, free live music
HOUSTON - It isn't the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without live music!
Here's a look at the Star Stage entertainment lineup, how to get tickets and where to catch some free performances.
When is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025?
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from March 4 through March 23 this year.
RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage
Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.
The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:
- March 4: Reba McEntire
- March 5: Riley Green
- March 6: AJR
- March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza
- March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
- March 9: Carin León
- March 10: Brad Paisley
- March 11: Zach Top
- March 12: Lauren Daigle
- March 13: Jon Pardi
- March 14: Journey
- March 15: Warren Zeiders
- March 16: Grupo Frontera
- March 17: Charley Crockett
- March 18: Post Malone
- March 19: Old Dominion
- March 20: Cody Jinks
- March 21: Parker McCollum
- March 22: Brooks & Dunn
- March 23: Luke Bryan
RodeoHouston concert start times
FILE PHOTO. Post Malone at Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Rodeo events take to NRG Stadium first. After the final event, the Star Stage is set for the nightly concert.
Weekday concerts
- NRG Stadium opens at 6 p.m.
- Rodeo begins at 6:45 p.m.
- Concert begins around 9 p.m.
Weekend concerts
- NRG Stadium opens at 2 p.m.
- Rodeo begins at 2:45 p.m.
- Concert begins around 5 p.m.
How to get RodeoHouston tickets
Tickets for the rodeo and concerts went on sale in January. Some concerts sold out quickly.
What you can do:
Purchase tickets at rodeohouston.com/tickets
How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?
By the numbers:
Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.
- Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180
- Upper Level: $25 or $38
- Loge Level: $46
- Club Level: $67 or $72
- Field Level: $62
- Action Seats: $170
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412
Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.
Where to catch live music for free
There are several venues throughout the event grounds that are open to the public and have live music.
- The Hideout (21 and up): See the lineup
- Champion Wine Garden: See the lineup
- The Junction Stage: See the lineup
- Hall E: See the lineup
Do I need a clear bag? What can I bring?
While the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo doesn't require clear backpacks or purses, there are some items that you cannot bring in. Additionally, some items that are allowed on the event grounds aren't allowed inside NRG Stadium.
Click here to see the breakdown.
The Source: The information in this article is from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.