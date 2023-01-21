Houston Rodeo 2023: Hiring fair for part-time positions

The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.

The Rodeo is working with five other companies to hire staff for the 2023 rodeo season including RCS, which is the carnival provider, Allied Universal, Andy Frain Services, ASM Global, and Aramark.

Goldberg says they are hiring for all sorts of positions ranging from the concession stand workers and cashiers, security, ticket sellers, bartenders, waitstaff, carnival game or ride operators, and many more.

"Recommend getting on our website first. What you'll find there is basically all six applications. So all six companies will be there with all of their applications on there," Goldberg said. "We really recommend that you apply before you get here that way when you get in, you can get straight into an interview, and we can get you right into a position."

Those looking to attend should bring their I.D. You can bring a resume, but it is not necessary, Goldberg says.

Parking can be found at the Teal Lot by Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murworth Drive.

Visit the Rodeo Houston website to find more information and job fair applications.