Houston Rodeo 2023 tickets on sale Jan. 12: Where to buy, how much are tickets?

By
Published 
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
HOUSTON - Prepare to wrangle in your tickets! The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup was released, and now it's time to secure tickets as they go on sale Jan. 12.

Nearly two dozen entertainers including Parker McCollum, New Kids on The Block, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan will take the stage between Feb. 28 through March 19 at NRG Stadium.

Here's how to make sure you get tickets to your favorite show.

When do 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at the RodeoHouston website on Thursday in two waves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

For the first time, tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through AXS Ticketing.

Wave 1 tickets will be for Feb. 28 - March 9 performances and Wave 2 will be for March 10 - 19 performances.

RodeoHouston concert tickets go on sale in waves on Thursday

Tickets for RodeoHouston concerts go on sale on Thursday. President & CEO Chris Boleman explains how the tickets will be sold in waves.

The online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m., for Wave 2. Customers will be randomly selected to go in and purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You will be limited to 10 tickets per order but can return to purchase more.

Entrance into the early Waiting Room does not place you in a first-come, first-serve line and does not guarantee tickets.

Please allow 48 hours for tickets to be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID.

How much are 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets?

Individual ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee for the upper level and they increase to $375 for Hess Chute seats.

Parker McCollum was announced as the opening-day performer back in August 2022 and tickets already went on sale for his performance. They can be found here. It was announced back in December, Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks were joining the entertainer lineup and tickets went on sale for their performances on Dec. 8.

  • Upper Level: $25-30
  • Loge Level: $40
  • Club Level: $50-55
  • Field Level: $44
  • Action Seats: $155
  • Hess Chute Seats: $375

Click here for a seating map of NRG Stadium.

Bun B joins Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo musical lineup

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here, and the musical entertainment is officially too trill. Bun B joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored to talk about the big announcement.

Who is performing at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022?

The performer list for the Rodeo features country acts, norteño, hip-hop, rock, and pop music acts.

Actual start times for the concert can vary from day to day due to the different number of rodeo competitors and other production elements.

  • February 28 – Parker McCollum - Opening Day
  • March 1 – Brooks and Dunn - Armed Forces Day
  • March 2 – Lauren Daigle
  • March 3 – Bun B’s Southern Takeoff - Black Heritage Day
  • March 4 – Walker Hayes
  • March 5 – Zac Brown Band
  • March 6 – Jason Aldean - First Responders Day

2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup announced

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has the full concert lineup list as well as reaction from rodeo fans.

  • March 7 – New Kids on The Block
  • March 8 – Jon Pardi - Community Day
  • March 9 – Ashley McBryde
  • March 10 – The Chainsmokers
  • March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours
  • March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga - Go Tejano Day
  • March 13 – Cody Jinks
  • March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly
  • March 15 – Kenny Chesney
  • March 16 - Chris Stapleton
  • March 17 – Cody Johnson
  • March 18 – Brad Paisley
  • March 19 – Luke Bryan