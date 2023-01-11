Prepare to wrangle in your tickets! The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup was released, and now it's time to secure tickets as they go on sale Jan. 12.

Nearly two dozen entertainers including Parker McCollum, New Kids on The Block, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan will take the stage between Feb. 28 through March 19 at NRG Stadium.

Here's how to make sure you get tickets to your favorite show.

When do 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at the RodeoHouston website on Thursday in two waves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the first time, tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through AXS Ticketing.

Wave 1 tickets will be for Feb. 28 - March 9 performances and Wave 2 will be for March 10 - 19 performances.

The online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for Wave 1 and 1:30 p.m., for Wave 2. Customers will be randomly selected to go in and purchase tickets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You will be limited to 10 tickets per order but can return to purchase more.

Entrance into the early Waiting Room does not place you in a first-come, first-serve line and does not guarantee tickets.

Please allow 48 hours for tickets to be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID.

How much are 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets?

Individual ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee for the upper level and they increase to $375 for Hess Chute seats.

Parker McCollum was announced as the opening-day performer back in August 2022 and tickets already went on sale for his performance. They can be found here. It was announced back in December, Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks were joining the entertainer lineup and tickets went on sale for their performances on Dec. 8.

Upper Level: $25-30

Loge Level: $40

Club Level: $50-55

Field Level: $44

Action Seats: $155

Hess Chute Seats: $375

Click here for a seating map of NRG Stadium.

Who is performing at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022?

The performer list for the Rodeo features country acts, norteño, hip-hop, rock, and pop music acts.

Actual start times for the concert can vary from day to day due to the different number of rodeo competitors and other production elements.

February 28 – Parker McCollum - Opening Day

March 1 – Brooks and Dunn - Armed Forces Day

March 2 – Lauren Daigle

March 3 – Bun B’s Southern Takeoff - Black Heritage Day

March 4 – Walker Hayes

March 5 – Zac Brown Band

March 6 – Jason Aldean - First Responders Day