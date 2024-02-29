The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced their winners for the 16th Annual Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

The awards took place on Thursday and gave vendors and merchants a chance to enter their best dishes.

Those dishes were then judged by local TV personalities and food content creators who served on the judge's panel.

After judges sampled food entries such as chicken fried bacon, chicharron nachos and caramel apples, they had the opportunity to cast their votes and determine the winners in each category, and the winning foods selected were nothing short of mouth-watering.

Before you scroll down, be sure to prepare your stomach for some of the names of these items:

The 2024 winners include:

Best Fried Food 1st Place: The Ultimate Minneapple Pie – The Original Mineapple Pie (Circle Drive 202) 2nd Place: Fried Dumplings & Shrimp Chips – Asian Streetness (NRG Arena 603) 3rd Place: Chicken Fried Bacon – Yoakum Packing Company (Rodeo Plaza 100/NRG Center Lobby 256)

Best Food-on-a-Stick 1st Place: Brunch Pops – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303) 2nd Place: Chicken in a Waffle on a Stick – Waffle Chix (Circle Drive 204) 3rd Place: The Cowboy Caramel Apple – Munch-oes Bakery (Center Hall E 6113)

Classic Fair Food 1st Place: Big Fat Bacon on a Stick – Big Fat Bacon (The Junction 506) 2nd Place: Brisket Baked Potato – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Lobby 63) 3rd Place: Chop Beef/Brisket Sandwich – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 507)

Most Creative Food 1st Place: The Barbalicious Float – Candy Factory (Carnival Kidland) 2nd Place: Chicharron Nachos – Texas Pride Grill (Rodeo Plaza 105) 3rd Place: Snake Bite Nachos – Pioneer Wagon (Circle Drive 2025)

Best New Flavor 1st Place: Chili Mac Attack Potato – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Lobby 63) 2nd Place: Wonton Nachos – Asian Streetness (NRG Arena 603) 3rd Place: Paradise Maple Waffle Burger – Paradise Burgers (Rodeo Plaza 90)

Best Dessert 1st Place: Bacon Bourbon Caramel Cheesecake on a Stick – Big Fat Bacon (The Junction 506) 2nd Place: Lemon Cake Bar – FRIED WHAT!? (The Junction 302) 3rd Place: Caramel Apple Cowboy Churro on a Stick – Pioneer Wagon (Circle Drive 205)

All these foods are available throughout NRG Park during the remainder of the Rodeo.