The Houston Rockets, in collaboration with the Fertitta Family, hosted their annual fundraising gala at The Post Oak Hotel on Friday night.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone as the organization celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first championship win in the 1993-94 NBA season. Notable members of the championship team including Matt Bullard, Mario Elie, Carl Herrera, Robert Horry, Vernon Maxwell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Eric Riley, Otis Thorpe, and Rudy Tomjanovich were in attendance to honor the occasion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The primary focus of the gala was to raise funds for the Rockets Clutch City Foundation, which has been dedicated to supporting underserved children and families in the Greater Houston Area since its inception in 1995. Alongside the Fertitta family, the entire Rockets organization, including players, President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr, Head Coach Ime Udoka, and General Manager Rafael Stone, participated in the event.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Throughout the evening, the 1993-94 championship team members were recognized for their contributions and celebrated for their historic achievements. The gala featured a live auction, offering attendees exclusive experiences such as traveling with the Rockets team to an away game, year-long access to Toyota Center concerts and shows, and participation in a youth fantasy basketball camp at Toyota Center with coaching staff-led skills clinics.

The gala served as a platform to commemorate the Rockets' championship victory and reaffirm the organization's commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

In summary, the annual fundraising gala hosted by the Houston Rockets provided an opportunity to reflect on the team's illustrious history while supporting a worthy cause.



