A popular hotel in Houston was recently named the best in Texas, according to a recent survey.

Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston ranked #1 in U.S. News & World's report of 2023 Best Hotels.

Located near the Galleria, the five-star hotel was also ranked 31 overall among the Best Hotels in the country.

The hotel, according to a press release, caters to business and travelers alike with luxurious accommodations and an unobstructed view.

(Photo courtesy of Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston via Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations)

Guests who stay are able to enjoy the finer things such as abundant living spaces and dine at some of the most elegant, and sophisticated cuisines like Mastro's Steakhouse and Willie G's Seafood.

"This prestigious list evaluates the top hotels from around the globe, and it is an honor to be included," Post Oak Hotel General Manager Steven Chou said in a press release. "We are so proud of our passionate colleagues who continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests year after year. To be ranked 1st in Texas and 31st in the nation further solidifies this hotel as a true, world-class destination"