Houston ranked 5th most affordable destination in the US, survey finds

Tell everyone you know, Houston is one of the most affordable destinations in the country!

According to a study by Travel Lens, which looked at staycations across the country and examined cheap stays, restaurants, and most attractions.

Its findings resulted in Houston as one of the most affordable.

Overall, Houston ranked 26th best staycation in the country but was the 5th cheapest destination.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, meanwhile was ranked the best staycation, while Detroit, Michigan was listed at the very bottom.

For a complete look at the report and how other cities ranked, click here.