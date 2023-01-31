Planning a vacation with the little ones? Why not consider Houston?

MORE: Texas ranked 3rd best state for summer road trips, according to study

A new survey from Lawn Love looked at 200 of the biggest cities in America and examined several key factors including family-friendly accommodations, attractions, and restaurants.

Additionally, options like transportation, affordability, and safety were considered. Their findings led them to rank Houston as the 10th best city for child-friendly vacations.

The Space City outranked other major cities in Texas like San Antonio and Dallas, which ranked 10th and 11th, respectively.

New York and Orlando however, claimed the top two spots for best cities for child-friendly vacations, while Clarksville, Tennessee made the very bottom of the list.

CHECK OUT FOX 26's THINGS TO DO PAGE

For additional details and to see the full report, click here.