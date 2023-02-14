article

Houston police released a new sketch of a suspect who is accused of shooting someone during a robbery last year.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 30 at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Bellerive.

Police say two people were in their apartment when one of them heard their vehicle starting and ran outside to check.

The person saw an unknown man trying to drive off in their vehicle, but the suspect was having trouble getting it to operate correctly.

Police say the person was able to catch up to the vehicle in the parking lot and confronted the suspect.

The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the other person, who tried to run away. Police say the suspect shot the person three times then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6" tall, 100 to 115 pounds with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hoodie and green pants.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.