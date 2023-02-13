An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a Houston shooting that left two men dead and another in the hospital.

Police say Chase Franklin Williams, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chase Franklin Williams (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police responded to shooting reports at two different locations a short distance apart around 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Officers went to the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway and found Brandon Forbes, 23, unresponsive in the median of the road, officials say. He had been shot, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Officers then responded to another shooting nearby in the 14100 block of Fleetwell Drive. Police say Reginald Reed, 58, was unresponsive on the front porch of the house. He had also been shot, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police say another man, 32, approached them and told them he had also been shot at that location. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to HPD, the investigation led them to identify Williams as the suspect in the case. He was arrested last Monday and charged in the incident.