Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston

Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.

While at the scene, officers became aware of another incident in the 14100 block of Fleetwell Drive. An officer made their way to the area and found a second person shot dead as well.

According to Bashir, the three victims were all in the 14100 block of Fleetwell Drive around 4:40 p.m. For some reason, one or more than one suspects began shooting at the three people.

One person was hit and died at the scene on Fleetwell Drive while a second person ran and ended up on Buffalo Speedway where they passed away.

The third victim ran as well and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they are unsure if the victims are related. Their ages range from 20s to 60s.

Police will be having extra patrols in the neighborhood throughout the evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPS Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.