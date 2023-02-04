Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash.

According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.

Photo Courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports multiple sports cars were in the area but left when deputies arrived.

Photo Courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff's Office

The deputy is said to have approached the car and found the driver was dead.

Officials say they are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time and want to remind the public that street racing kills.

Anyone with information regarding this group of vehicles is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.