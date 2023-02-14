It has been one year since 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez was shot and killed in southeast Houston, and police say they still need the public's help to identify the robbery suspect who started the deadly chain of events.

Alvarez was in her family’s pickup truck when she was shot around 9:50 p.m. Feb. 14.

Arlene Lynette Alvarez

Police say the man who shot the girl fired at an innocent family’s vehicle incorrectly believing it belonged to a suspect who had just robbed him at an ATM.

Officials say a grand jury to decline to indict the man who shot the girl, but police are still searching for the suspect in the initial robbery.

According to police, a man and his wife were in their vehicle depositing money into an ATM in the 2900 block of Woodridge when an unknown man suddenly appeared, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money from the woman’s bank account.

Authorities say the woman gave the suspect her wallet and cash before the suspect ran away, jumped over a fence at a business in the 200 block of Winkler and possibly ran toward a nearby apartment complex. Police are still searching for him.

The robbery suspect is described only as a Black male, 6’0" tall, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. Police say the suspect held a handgun in his left hand, so it is possible he is left-handed.

Police are searching for this robbery suspect. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

After the robbery, police say the man who was robbed shot at a vehicle he thought the suspect was in. A family of five, who were not involved in the robbery, were in the pickup truck. The girl in the backseat was shot.

The district attorney's office said grand jurors were presented with evidence in the case and asked to determine if there was sufficient evidence for a criminal charge against the man who shot at the innocent family's vehicle. They declined to indict him in July.

A reward of up to $30,000 was announced last year for help finding the initial robber. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.