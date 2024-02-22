Several Houston roadways will be closed this upcoming weekend due to ongoing work.

The Texas Department of Transportation says I-69 southbound will close on Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m. Crews will then close I-69 northbound on Saturday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

TxDOT also says work will also be done on the I-610 West Loop southbound mainlanes, so all of those lanes will be closed as well on Friday starting at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The I-45 northbound ramp to IH-610 North Loop will be closed too for pavement repairs beginning at p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Visit the Houston Transtar website to see other major roadway closures.