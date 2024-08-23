Houston Restaurant Weeks at Tavola

Located at 1800 Post Oak Boulevard, Tavola is offering lunch and dinner menus for Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.

Houston Restaurant Weeks not only benefits the Houston Food Bank, but also helps support local restaurants which typically experience a slowdown in August, and it gives diners an opportunity to visit restaurants knowing exactly what they are going to spend on the fixed-price menus. It's a great opportunity for everyone.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Burrata Caprese

Tavola is offering a $55 3-course dinner and a $25 2-course lunch, which can be expanded to a 3-course lunch to include dessert for an additional $8.00.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Lunch - First Course

Tavola is open

Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday- Saturday from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Reservations are available through Open Table.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

