Houston Restaurant Weeks extends through September

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now. Katie Stone shows us what's on the menu at Brenner's on the Bayou.

HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Weeks is on for another month!

Due to the overwhelming success and positive feedback, HRW will extend through the end of September, HRW announced Monday.

The decision to extend stems from the "positive economic impact HRW has had on the restaurants and all industries that support them."

Thousands of Houstonians take advantage of Houston Restaurant Weeks to try more than 200 of the city’s top restaurants.

RELATED: Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off on Saturday August 1

HRW boosts business for supplier Jake’s Finer Foods

Jake's Finer Foods in Houston is a major supplier for restaurants in the area. Thanks to Houston Restaurant Weeks, they are getting a boost in business.

"Now more than ever, the restaurant community is embracing Houston Restaurant Weeks as a timely opportunity for Houstonians to support local restaurants with dine-in, take-out and delivery," a statement said. 

“I am humbled and in awe of what has happened for restaurants here in Houston this past month,” said Katie Stone. “HRW came this year at a time that could not have been more crucial, and I am so inspired and so grateful to be able to continue my mother’s cause of feeding families in Houston.”

Some participating restaurants may require reservations, although walk-ins will be accepted at most locations. This information will be noted on each restaurant’s menu page on the website.

You can visit the Houston Restaurant Weeks website now to see a list of eateries participating this year.

New this year is a $1 per meal donation to benefit Houston Food Bank.

Houston Restaurant Weeks - El Meson

El Meson in Rice Village captures the flavors of Spain and is participating in the 2020 Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Dine out and do good - 3 course dinner for $35

Founded in 2003 by volunteer Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks has raised over $16.6 million for the Houston Food Bank. This has enabled the Food Bank to provide almost 49.8 million meals for Houstonians who are food insecure.

Houston Restaurant Weeks will carry on in memory of founder and owner, Cleverley Stone, who recently passed away following her battle with cancer.

