Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off on Saturday August 1

Foodies, are you ready?!

More than 200 greater Houston-area restaurants are participating in the annual Houston Restaurant Weeks fundraising event that launches on August 1.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Food Bank, founded by the late Cleverley Stone, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer.

Cleverley raised nearly $17 million for the food bank through the annual event. Now, her daughter Katie Stone is heading Houston Restaurant Weeks.

It’s a month-long dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.

You can visit the Houston Restaurant Weeks website now to see a list of eateries participating this year.

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry, this year the donation from restaurants participating will be $1 per meal.

Most restaurants are offering their HRW menus to-go/curbside and for delivery this year, please check with the restaurant ahead of time to verify.

Participating restaurants make donations to the Houston Food Bank based upon how many brunches, lunches, and dinners they sell during the event. Diners are not solicited for donations.

The event includes restaurants located in Harris, Galveston, and Montgomery counties. One hundred percent of the donations raised from restaurants in these counties will go directly to their local area food banks. The Galveston County Food Bank and Montgomery County Food Bank are part of the Houston Food Bank’s Partner Distribution Organizations. The Houston Food Bank provides food to these smaller food banks, which in turn distribute the food to hunger relief charities throughout the greater Houston area

The meal prices are a great opportunity to sample a new restaurant or different dishes at your favorite spot.

For $20 you can get a two-three course brunch or a two-three course lunch. $35 or $45 for a three-four course dinner.

$1.00 from any of these meals will go to the Houston Food Bank which, because of their large quantity buying power, will provide 3 meals for someone in our community.

“Houston Restaurant Weeks gives people in Houston an opportunity to experience Houston’s exceptional restaurants while providing much-needed relief for families suffering from hunger," said Brian Greene, CEO of the Houston Food Bank. "We are grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this incredible event.”