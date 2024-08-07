Houston Restaurant Week's: Candelari's

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez visits Candelari's (2617 Holcombe, near Kirby) and takes a peek at their 2024 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu items.

The restaurant is offering a 2-course $25 lunch menu ($3.00 of which will go to the Houston Food Bank) and a $39 3-course dinner ($5.00 goes to Houston Food Bank).

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank as well as supporting Houston area restaurants.

