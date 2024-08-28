Houston Restaurant Weeks - Brett's BBQ Shop

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 is coming to an end, but there's still plenty of time to visit new restaurants and taste some great food.

Katie Stone visits Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy and talks with Jacqueline Herrera and Brett Jackson about the famous brisket enchiladas, the quest for perfect sauce and Brett's desire that everyone tastes the brisket, then adds the sauce. He's very proud of the 12 spice dry rub!

Brett's is offering a $39 3-course dinner and a $25 2-course lunch for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

The restaurant is open 11AM - 9PM Wednesday through Sunday, Friday is Tex-Mex night so the Houston Restaurant Week Menu is only available for lunch Wed,. Thurs., Sat., and Sun. from 11AM - 4PM

Dinner is available those same days 5pm - 8:45pm

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024 ends September 2nd!

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

