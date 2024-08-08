Houston Restaurant Week: Roka Akor

More than 400 restaurants are participating in the annual Houston Restaurant Weeks fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank that allows Houstonians to dine out and do good!

Coco Dominguez visited Roka Akor and got a look at the items on the $55 3-course dinner menu. For every HRW dinner purchased, Roka Akor will donate $7 to the Houston Food Bank.

Houston Restaurant Week diners choose from several items offered from appetizer to dessert.

The restaurant is located at 2929 Weslayan (between Alabama and Westheimer) and you can reach them at (713) 622-1777 .

Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Hours:

Tuesday - Sunday 4:30p - 10p

Closed on Mondays

