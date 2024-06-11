A Houston man's moving experience turned into a nightmare when he discovered that valuable items were missing after hiring a moving company to transition from his apartment in The Woodlands to a new place in Katy.

Michael Dean reported paying over $2,000 for what he believed to be premium moving services, only to find out that approximately $1,300 worth of items were not accounted for upon arrival at his new residence.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Dean shared his frustrations with FOX 26, expressing dissatisfaction with All My Sons Moving Company. "You pay for a premium price; you expect everything must go, packed safely," he said. "You expect your stuff to be moved, boxed safely and make it to its destination."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ According to Dean, not only was his PlayStation 5, numerous games, and associated accessories missing, but the apartment was also in bad shape.

The expectation fell short, according to Dean, who claimed that not only were his PlayStation 5, numerous games, and associated accessories missing, but the condition of his former apartment also left much to be desired. Items were scattered across the premises, and a broken bag of rice was among the mess apparently left untouched.

SUGGESTED: Shocking footage: Daylight robbery hits North Houston luxury eyeglass store

"It was just all over the floor; they didn’t bother cleaning it. They even broke a cabinet in front of the sink, so I’m highly upset," said Dean, who contacted the moving company about his grievances. The company asserted that their trucks and storage facilities had no remaining items belonging to Dean.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Despite his attempts to resolve the situation with the company and reaching out to the driver, Dean's communications appeared unsuccessful. He is now planning on filing a police report and initiating small claims litigation, insisting on accountability from All My Sons Moving Company. "Litigation and small claims will have to be the next step if they’re not willing to make this right, and it’s not fair to treat your customers this way," Dean expressed.

FOX 26 reached out All My Sons Moving Company via email and did not get a response. While on property, a regional director told FOX 26 they are aware of Dean's claims and are working to fix the issue and would have the company's president reach out.