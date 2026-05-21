Houston renters urged to prepare now as hurricane season approaches

The Brief Hurricane season officially begins June 1 Harris County officials say renters should prepare before storms form Officials recommend renters know flood risks and evacuation zones



With hurricane season beginning June 1, Harris County emergency officials are encouraging Houston renters to start preparing now instead of waiting until a storm is already threatening the Gulf Coast.

Officials say apartment residents can face unique challenges during severe weather, including flooding, extended power outages and blocked access to apartment complexes.

Renters may overlook risks:

Mark Sloan, Director of the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says many renters — especially people new to Houston — may not fully understand the area’s flooding and severe weather risks.

"People who move here… don’t understand the risk and threats of Harris County and our proximity to the Gulf," Sloan said.

Sloan said some renters may assume living on a higher floor automatically protects them during severe weather, but storms can still create major problems at apartment complexes.

Officials say apartment residents can still lose power, refrigeration, internet access and air conditioning for days after storms. Flooded roads and fallen trees can also make it difficult for people to leave or return to their complexes.

What renters should do:

Emergency officials recommend renters begin building emergency kits now and plan for the possibility of being without power or access to stores for several days.

Officials say emergency kits should include:

Water

Flashlights

Medications

Portable chargers

Pet supplies

Important documents

Sloan also encouraged renters to think ahead about evacuation plans and where they would go if severe weather forces them to leave their homes.

"We’ll spend months preparing to go on vacation… but when we’re trying to take care of our families in a crisis, an emergency, we shouldn’t be reactive," Sloan said. "We should have been proactive."

Check flood risks:

Emergency officials are also encouraging renters to understand whether they live in a flood-prone area or evacuation zone before hurricane season begins.

Sloan said renters can use Harris County’s ReadyHarris website to check evacuation zones and better understand storm risks based on where they live.

Officials also recommend renters speak with apartment management about flooding history, emergency procedures and communication plans before a storm threatens the area.

Insurance plays major role:

Emergency officials say renters should also understand what their insurance policies cover before severe weather hits.

Sloan said many people impacted by flooding during Hurricane Harvey did not have flood insurance.

"I think anybody that is in Harris County should consider flood insurance," Sloan said.

Officials recommend renters store digital copies of insurance information, prescriptions and important documents in case they need to evacuate quickly during an emergency.