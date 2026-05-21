Hidden camera found in Rosenberg restroom leads to arrest

The Brief Rosenberg police arrested 41-year-old Umair Ali on a charge of attempted invasive visual recording. Investigators say a woman reported a suspected hidden camera in a restroom at a business complex on 1st Street. Officers executing a search warrant allegedly found a concealed camera in the restroom ceiling; the investigation remains ongoing.



A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after investigators allegedly uncovered a hidden camera inside the restroom of a commercial building containing several businesses.

Hidden camera found in Rosenberg restroom, suspect arrested

What we know:

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, officers served an arrest warrant on Wednesday on First Street in connection with an investigation into attempted invasive visual recording.

The case began after a woman reported what she believed to be a hidden camera inside a restroom at the location. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation and later secured a search warrant for the property.

Police said the building houses multiple businesses, including IT Systemworks, NYPizza & Gyro Inc., and a Pearson VUE Testing Center.

During the search, investigators located what appeared to be a hidden camera concealed in the ceiling of the restroom, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Umair Ali, was taken into custody at the scene. He was later transported to the Fort Bend County Jail, where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

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Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

What they're saying:

"The Criminal Investigations Division did a phenomenal job bringing this case forward to an arrest," Rosenberg Police Chief White said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have them serving the citizens of Rosenberg."

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the case or other crimes to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online. Officials said tips leading to an arrest or charges could qualify for a cash reward.