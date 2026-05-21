Houston weather: Flood watch remains for several counties through the weekend, more rounds of rain possible

The Brief FLOOD WATCH issued for several days Waves of rain, storms continue Thursday and Friday Flooding remains a concern through Memorial Day Weekend NOAA releases hurricane outlook



MULTIPLE DAY FLOOD WATCH SOUTH OF HOUSTON

A flood watch remains in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning that includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda, Wharton and Jackson counties. Some of these areas picked up four to eight inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, with several more inches potentially through the holiday weekend. As we go through the next 5 days, please be aware that there is a higher risk for flooding. Remember if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go and keep track of the latest alerts with our free streaming app on your phone, FOX Local.

Image 1 of 1 ▼

SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD STORMS CONTINUE

Additional rounds of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are coming the next few days as deep Gulf moisture remains in place. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep in mind the flash flood risk will remain slightly elevated the next few days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FLOODING CONCERNS THIS WEEKEND

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region. Models are indicating scattered downpours Friday with a big round of heavy rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Flooding concerns will likely increase, especially when an upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas. That will place the Houston in a favorable environment for heavier rain. We have already been placed in a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Look for some showers on Memorial Day but less coverage than the 2 previous days.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

NOAA 2026 HURRICANE OUTLOOK

NOAA released the 2026 hurricane outlook today which calls for a slightly below normal season of 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes. The slightly lower number is mainly because of a strong El niño expected to develop. Even with the lower number of systems expected, it only takes 1 hitting you to make it a bad season. So be prepared!