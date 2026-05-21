Sugar Land crime: Authorities seeking suspect information following aggravated robbery at ATM

The Brief The Sugar Land Police Department needs your help identifying a man who forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on May 7 around 2:30 p.m. on Dulles Avenue when the woman was approached by an armed man while sitting in her car. Officials said the suspect forced her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.



The Sugar Land Police Department needs your help identifying a man who forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM.

Sugar Land police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

What we know:

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on May 7 around 2:30 p.m. on Dulles Avenue when the woman was approached by an armed man while sitting in her car.

Officials said the suspect forced her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

The suspect then forced the woman back into the car to drive, at which point he jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officials stated the suspect was wearing all black clothing with white stripes on his pants and brown sandals.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS.