Houston ranks second in the nation for impaired driving incidents during the holidays

Concerns about road safety intensify due to the increased risk of accidents caused by drunk driving.

Recent studies reveal that Houston has earned the distinction of being the second-highest city in the nation for impaired driving incidents during this festive period.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Man arrested for third DWI offense

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman urges drivers to exercise caution and refrain from getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

"It's not worth it. It's not worth your reputation to get arrested," said Herman. "You've got Uber, Lyft. Designate a sober driver to have a good time."

Law enforcement agencies in the area are responding to this concerning trend by increasing their presence on streets and highways. Authorities will be vigilant in identifying and addressing impaired driving, with severe penalties, including substantial fines and potential jail time, awaiting those found guilty.

As the number of travelers on the roads is expected to surge, AAA predicts approximately 103 million people will be traveling across the country by the end of the year. This anticipated increase in traffic raises concerns, especially considering recent data from Jerry, a national car insurance agency that ranks Houston second in deadly car crashes in the United States.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Tragically, Nicole Nalepa of League City shares a personal story of loss, having lost her 8-year-old daughter, Kelsey, in a drunk driving accident in April 2017. The impaired driver struck them at a stoplight while they were on their way to a softball game. Kelsey died of severe head injuries, and the driver faced intoxicated manslaughter charges. After two mistrials, the case concluded with a guilty plea for vehicular manslaughter.

In remembrance of Kelsey, her name now adorns FM 518, serving as a poignant reminder for drivers to make responsible choices. In line with National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Nalepa expresses hope that this gesture will encourage others to plan their celebrations responsibly and avoid putting themselves and others in danger.

To further honor Kelsey's memory, a scholarship fund has been established, benefiting 32 high school senior softball players. The initiative aims to support young athletes while raising awareness about the consequences of impaired driving.

As law enforcement increases its presence on the roads throughout the city, the public is urged to prioritize safety. With discounted rates available for ridesharing services during the holiday season, there are readily accessible alternatives to driving under the influence.