Harris County crime: Man arrested for third DWI offense

One man has been arrested for his third driving while intoxicated offense, officials said.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, Jessie Brandon, 46, was arrested.

Officials said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Avenue on Tuesday.

Jessie Brandon

The deputy said Brandon showed signs of intoxication.

After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, Brandon was determined to be intoxicated.

Brandon was booked into the Harris County Jail charged with his third offense of driving while intoxicated.

His bond information was not released.