Houston professional bodybuilder, her husband say everyone can be better version of themselves

"I’ve always wanted to be a better version of myself and that was my way of driving to the top," said Tina Chandler-Ducena.

Ducena became a professional bodybuilder within three years of competing.

"When I started listening and following guidance that opened up doors for me to a whole other world," said Tina’s husband Carl Ducena, whose an actor and motivational speaker.

"Anyone with a healthy mind and a healthy body, you’re already driving yourself, and it’s very natural to share that with others. It’s natural to want that for others," said Chandler-Ducena.

The couple began a non-profit called ‘Normal To Be Fit.’

When they say that they mean everyone, "It’s normal to be fit no matter what challenges you face," Chandler-Ducena said. "No matter what, you can still workout, it might look differently but you can still move your body and find a healthy way to be."

Even the pandemic didn’t stop this pair.

"We masked up, suited up, went out and personally delivered bags of equipment to people living with disabilities so they could work out with us online," Ducena said.

Research shows just five minutes of exercise a day is as beneficial as a 30 minute workout. You don’t need to buy a gym membership or expensive equipment.

"Immediately they start saying, oh I feel better and a little down the road, I don’t feel my knee hurting anymore. You really shouldn’t have more pain after you work out, you should have less pain," Chandler-Ducena said. "When people create a fitness lifestyle and make it normal for themselves, all kinds of things happen."