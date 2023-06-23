Although there won't be a ride festival this year in Houston, the parade will be just as fun and bold!

The theme for the parade this year is "All You Need Is Love" with more than 150 parade floats and entries.

Houston's Pride parade will be from 7 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Houston. The route will start on Lamar and Bagby and then end on Milam and Pease.

Street closures will be back open by 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Pride parade route (Courtesy of Houston Police)

There are water bottle distribution stands along the route so viewers can stay hydrated during the heat.

Don't miss out on the after party at Rise Rooftop at 2600 Travis Street hosted by Rich's Houston Events with two different DJs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $30 the day of.

The event is 21 and up.

Click here for more information on Houston Pride events.