June is recognized as Pride Month and there are celebrations still happening around Houston to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community!

We've compiled a short list of celebrations and events you can attend to show your PRIDE! We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.

Houston's New Faces of Pride Festival and Parade

The theme is…Rainbow Revolution! Celebrate pride, love, and unity at the New Faces of Pride festival and parade! Attendees can enjoy performances, vendors, and more. Not only can you enjoy a festival but stay long enough to watch the parade go by later in the evening!

When: June 22, 12 p.m.

Where: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: General Admission, $3

Click here for more information.

2024 Soaked Pool Party

Pride Houston is thrilled to present "Soaked," one of the summer's most anticipated events celebrating Houston's LGBT+ community. As an Official Event of Houston Pride, "Soaked" promises a day of vibrant festivities by the pool.

When: June 22, 3 p.m.

Where: Heights House Hotel, 100 W Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009

Cost: General Admission $15

Click here for more information.

Pride Houston Celebration

The 46th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride celebration will feature a day-long festival followed by a parade in the evening at Houston City Hall with performances by K. Michelle, David Archuleta, and more!

When: June 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free for ages 21 and under, seniors 55+; Festival tickets are $5 for advance online tickets, $10 at the gate

Click here for more information.

2024 Rock The Runway | Houston Pride Fashion Show

Pride Houston's annual fashion extravaganza, Rock The Runway will showcase LGBTQIA+ designers, models, DJs, and more in a star-studded celebration of style and creativity. Houston's top models and designers will dazzle the audience with couture, the latest in ladies' evening wear, and bold avant-garde fashion statements. Expect to see this summer's hottest trends in casual wear and evening attire as Houston's finest walk the runway!

When: June 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Warehouse Live Midtown, 2600 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006

Cost: General Admission $10

Click here for more information.