Tens of thousands of people across the Houston area are without power Tuesday due to storms that are moving across the area.

Before the storms started rolling in, Centerpoint was reporting around 2,500 people affected by outages. That number quickly climbed over 100,000 people without power by 1:30 p.m.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 3:18 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 301,460 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:45 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 313,782 customers affected by outages.

As of 2 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 77,249 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.