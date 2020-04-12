Houston politicians react to possible reopening of businesses

Texas Governor Greg Abbott considering “re-opening” the Texas economy for business despite fears of Coronavirus COVID-19.

In a press conference Friday, Governor Abbott gave a brief description of what “re-opening” Texas could mean.

“I will be providing an executive order about re-opening Texas business,” said Abbott. “Protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and we must do this. We can do both.”

The Governor was vague with his plan, but says they’re working with the White House on a solution that doesn’t risk another outbreak.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area: how and where

As of Sunday, there are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Texas, including roughly 300 almost 300 deaths.

In Harris County, roughly 3,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19. While Houston area hospitals haven’t reached capacity, a new $11 million “makeshift hospital” has been constructed outside NRG Stadium to increase bed space if needed.

On Saturday, we asked city, county, and state leaders their opinion on “re-opening” the Texas economy.

Advertisement

RELATED: Parks in Houston, Harris County closed through Easter Sunday

“We cannot responsibly go back to business as usual, if our case count continues to rise,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “We have to hit the peak first. The second requirement is we have got to get more testing.”

“We are having those conversations,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “It would be premature to put that out front, as if this whole situation has been contained and mitigated. It’s not going to be you turn on a switch, and the lights come on. It will have to be a very phased approach done strategically, in order for us to make sure we’re not being more hurtful in the recovery phase.”

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

“We cannot have a healthy economy if we don’t have a healthy community,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “I want to rely on the science. Obviously, planning and discussions can go forth.”

A press conference by Governor Abbott is expected this week to clarify when and how Texas will “re-open”.