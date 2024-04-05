Houston police say the windshields of nine of their patrol vehicles were found damaged on Thursday morning.

The marked HPD vehicles were assigned to the Downtown Patrol Division, and police believe the incident occurred in the overnight or early morning hours.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to HPD, it is believed that rocks or bricks were thrown at them.

HPD’s Major Offenders Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.