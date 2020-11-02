Houston police: Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of teen, wounding of 2 others

article

Houston police say charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and a man and woman wounded.

Kenny Charles Garrett, 24, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he is not in custody.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The deadly shooting occurred in the 10800 block of Sharpview Drive around 2:40 p.m. on October 26.

Police say witnesses saw a man get out of a red Chrysler 200 and shoot multiple times at the victims. The male suspect, along with three females, then got into the vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

RELATED: Teen killed, two adults injured in Alief shooting possibly over social media beef

Advertisement

The 16-year-old girl, identified by police as Mareja Pratt, died at the scene. A 20-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to the hospital.

Police say further investigation identified Garrett as the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenny Garrett is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS