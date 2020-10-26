Teen killed, two adults injured in Alief shooting possibly over social media beef

A teen is dead and two adults are in the hospital after a shooting in Alief that authorities say may have been over social media beef.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 10900 block of Sharpview Drive.

Houston police say preliminary information shows the three victims showed up to the area to engage people with whom they were involved in the social media beef.

When the three victims arrived, a male in the suspects' vehicle pulled out a gun and shot them.

A 16-year-old female died at the scene. A 20-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, the male suspect drove away from the scene along with two other females.

Police say at least five people called to report gunshots. Witnesses recorded 15 gunshots at the scene, where investigators found brass casings on the street.

HPD homicide and crime scene units are on the scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.