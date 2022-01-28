Houston Police Shootout: 2 out of 3 officers injured released from the hospital

In the aftermath of an intense situation near downtown Houston Thursday, where three officers were injured during a shootout, we've received some positive news.

Authorities confirmed Friday two of the three officers with the Houston Police Department have been released from the hospital, while one remains in stable condition.

We're told Officers Gasdon and Hayden were released from the hospital sometime Friday, while Officer Alvarez remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

This comes after police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Tralle Street for a family disturbance call just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Roland Caballero, 31, took off to McGowen where he crashed in a stolen vehicle before barricading himself in a home nearby.

After an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers and trying to ensue another gunfight, he was taken into custody.

Admittedly, this recent event is just another example of the violent week Houston has seen with law enforcement officials being the latest victims. For this reason, HPD Chief Troy Finner spoke out during a press conference Thursday evening, urging the city to do more to combat the high number of gun violence.

"No more excuses," Chief Finner said. "Everybody, take an active role and [sic] get intentional and [sic] doing whatever you can do to fight gun violence in our city. Period."

The chief's frustration comes on the heels of a major arrest Wednesday when a man linked to the deadly shooting of a corporal with Harris County Constable Pct 5 and a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office, who was killed by a drunk driver.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.