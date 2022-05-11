Houston police shoot suspect at SW Houston apartment complex

article

Houston Police have shot a suspect in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

HPD says the officer-involved shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Beechnut.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other information was made available at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.