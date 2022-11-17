Houston police shoot man accused of opening fire with 'AK-47 style rifle'

A suspect was shot by police after opening fire on officers with an "AK-47 style" weapon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

The incident began just before 1 a.m. near the 4500 block of Bingle.

According to HPD, officers saw a vehicle driving erratically – running red lights and speeding—and officers tried to stop him.

Police say the suspect threw something out of his vehicle, turned southbound on Bingle, and then lost control and struck a tree.

MORE: 'It cost a cop his life': Police chief rails against fake paper license plates in Texas

According to police, the suspect then started shooting through the windshield at officers, who returned fire. Officials say the suspect was shot multiple times in the extremities.

HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said it was "a miracle that neither officer was struck."

"Truly, these officers are very lucky," Asst. Chief Martin said. "If you see the front of their vehicle, the suspect was firing from inside his vehicle and he struck their vehicle numerous times in the hood and in the windshield. The officers are very lucky that they were not hit."

MORE: Food Store Bank Bandit: FBI needs help finding man accused of robbing bank inside grocery stores

Asst. Chief Martin said the suspect used an "AK-47 style rifle" that didn’t have a stock. He said the suspect also had on an ankle monitor.

The suspect has not been identified. Police expect him to be charged.

The two officers who fired at the suspect are said to be three- and four-year veterans of the department who are assigned to the North Patrol Division.