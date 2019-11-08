Houston Police seek help identifying armed robbers

Houston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people responsible for a robbery at the La Costena Meat Market on Oct. 30.

Police say one of the suspects was carrying a shotgun while a second suspect had a handgun. The suspects ordered all the customers and employees to the ground as they forced one of the employees to the register and demanded she open it.

The suspects tried and failed to get into the office area.

Police describe the three suspects as:

Hispanic male with a black mask and a hoodie. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and faded blue jeans. Police say this suspect used a black pistol with a gray ejection port. Hispanic male with a black jacket and gray hoodie with dark blue jeans. He was seen using a sawed-off shotgun with a barrel handgrip. Hispanic male with a black Nike hoodie, red bandana, gray sweat pants, black-white Nike Air Jordan Retro-4 tennish shoes. This suspect wasn't seen using a gun.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charge or arrest of the suspects in this case. If you know anything, call 713-222-8477.