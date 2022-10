article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating missing twins.

Authorities are looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old.

Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds.

They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Desk at (832) 394-1840