article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 49-year-old woman last heard from on March 3.

Authorities are searching for 49-year-old Latisha "N.O" Washington.

SUGGESTED: Houston Weather: Look for several rounds of showers, storms this week

Latisha was last known to be at the 4300 block of Crane Street.

Latisha is described as a Black female, 5'5" tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She also has another bright red wig that she wears.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

She also has a tattoo on her right neck that says ‘money", another tattoo says "Damon" between her thumb and pointer fighter on her right hand.

If you have any information on where Latisha is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.