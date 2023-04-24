Houston Weather: Look for several rounds of showers, storms this week

article

The first storm system will approach the Houston area on Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening hours.

It’s possible some of these storms could be strong or even strengthen to severe.

The main threat will be concentrated in the north and west of downtown Houston. The Storm Prediction Center has given a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe storms with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail.

Another round of storms could find their way into Southeast Texas on Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours.

These storms also could be strong to severe, including hail and strong winds.

Additionally, on Wednesday, these storms may produce periods of heavy rain. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are expected to fall area-wide.

Soaking rains could hit some spots with higher amounts of rainfall. The heavy rain potential, much like the severe weather potential, will increase further north.

There will also be a cold front early on Thursday morning bringing another chance for rain. At this time, that round of rain appears to be showers only with a few thunderstorms.